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Morning To Mourning
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7 views • November 21, 2020
How many times have you been presented with a new concept by a friend, wherein they have "all the information", and you have nothing? And they push you hard to accept the concept knowing they caught you off guard.
There is a heresy called "Morning to Morning day". Those who believe in it say that the day starts at morning, not at evening (sunset). They have not met anyone who can refute it using scripture so, that means they are right, in their own eyes.
This video exposes the Morning to Morning heresy, and equips you, the believer with the scripture necessary to defend the bible and force the heretic into retreat.
There is a heresy called "Morning to Morning day". Those who believe in it say that the day starts at morning, not at evening (sunset). They have not met anyone who can refute it using scripture so, that means they are right, in their own eyes.
This video exposes the Morning to Morning heresy, and equips you, the believer with the scripture necessary to defend the bible and force the heretic into retreat.
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