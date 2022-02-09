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Covid-19, toxins & the new biology
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82 views • February 09, 2022
Naturally Inspired Podcast, January 27, 2022
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr Robert Young is joining us. Doctor Young is a naturopathic practitioner, scientist, researcher, author and keynote speaker. He holds a doctorate in nutrition and biochemistry over the past 2 1/2 decades. He's been widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the world. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level of microbiology. Doctor Robert has devoted his life to researching the true cause of disease and subsequently developing the new biology to help people balance their life amongst many other accomplishments. Dr Roberts research has been featured in numerous publications, including the Journal of Alternative Medicine and Complementary Medicine, Complementary Medicine, the International Journal of Complementary and Alternative. Medicine and International Journal of vaccines and vaccinations. He is also the author of over 100 published peer reviewed articles as well as the author and co-author of many books including the pH Miracle Series that has sold over 10 million copies. Learn more at https://www.drrobertyoung.com/
Please welcome Dr. Robert Young to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr Robert Young is joining us. Doctor Young is a naturopathic practitioner, scientist, researcher, author and keynote speaker. He holds a doctorate in nutrition and biochemistry over the past 2 1/2 decades. He's been widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the world. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level of microbiology. Doctor Robert has devoted his life to researching the true cause of disease and subsequently developing the new biology to help people balance their life amongst many other accomplishments. Dr Roberts research has been featured in numerous publications, including the Journal of Alternative Medicine and Complementary Medicine, Complementary Medicine, the International Journal of Complementary and Alternative. Medicine and International Journal of vaccines and vaccinations. He is also the author of over 100 published peer reviewed articles as well as the author and co-author of many books including the pH Miracle Series that has sold over 10 million copies. Learn more at https://www.drrobertyoung.com/
Please welcome Dr. Robert Young to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
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