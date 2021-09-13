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How Bill Gates Premeditated COVID Vaccine Injury Censorship
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171 views • September 13, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/12/bill-gates-event-201.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210912&mid=DM990832&rid=1262070973

Gates supported and helped organize Event 201, a meeting of global "experts" who developed strategies to control a potential pandemic, the population and the narrative surrounding the global event
Communication strategists were employed to help identify and plan for tactics that would control public behavior, improve surveillance and increase the number who would take a vaccination
Social media censorship played prominently in the Event 201 plan, and in the events of 2020, ensuring that accurate information about vaccine development, production and injury was not well disseminated
The NIH produced vaccination communication recommendations that were close to those studied by Yale University, touching on feelings about health, helping others and fear
It is vital to be vigilant and seek the truth so that you can understand how to distinguish between fact and a fictional narrative that promises you liberation but eventually enslaves you
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