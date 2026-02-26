"Get it Straight" - 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘺𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘩𝘴 #straitofhormuz

Well there's a great big ugly satan

She's called Washington, D.C.

She's tryin' to force the nations to

Partake in sodomy





But the LORD has got her number,

And y'know she's gonna fall!

Look up and see the message

A handwriting on the wall





[guitar riff]





Well come out of her, My people,

Yeah come out & save your life

Come out of her & re-mem-ber

What happened to Lots wife:





She was turned into a pillar

For her heart was led astray...

...and JESUS said remember her before that Final Day





Well come out of her, My people,

More than that I cannot add

Soon she will be hist'ry

'Long with all the things she had





Well her number now is six-six-six

And it's a mystery...

Babylon, Jerusalem, & Washington D.C.