"Get it Straight" - 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘺𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘩𝘴 #straitofhormuz

Well there's a great big ugly satan
She's called Washington, D.C.
She's tryin' to force the nations to
Partake in sodomy
But the LORD has got her number,
And y'know she's gonna fall!
Look up and see the message
A handwriting on the wall
[guitar riff]
Well come out of her, My people,
Yeah come out & save your life
Come out of her & re-mem-ber
What happened to Lots wife:
She was turned into a pillar
For her heart was led astray...
...and JESUS said remember her before that Final Day
Well come out of her, My people,
More than that I cannot add
Soon she will be hist'ry
'Long with all the things she had
Well her number now is six-six-six
And it's a mystery...
Babylon, Jerusalem, & Washington D.C.