Richard Grove | Why & How Globalism Is Coming Steal Your Wallet and Your Freedoms NOW
Richard Grove | The Grand Theft World Host Shares Why Globalism Is Coming Steal Your Wallet and Your Freedoms

Learn More At: www.GrandTheftWorld.com

Learn More At: www.GetAutonomy.Info/Ignite

Show Notes - https://rumble.com/c/c-1040031

One Nation Under Blackmail - https://rumble.com/v1merjo-grand-theft-world-podcast-100-the-great-narrative.html

The Great Narrative - https://rumble.com/c/c-1040031

King Charles, the WWF, and the WEF - https://rumble.com/v1jpmba-grand-theft-world-podcast-097-king-charles-the-wwf-and-the-wef.html

Civil Wartime Leadership - https://rumble.com/v1io4cy-grand-theft-world-podcast-096-civil-wartime-leadership.html

Profits of Doom - https://rumble.com/v1f51lt-grand-theft-world-podcast-092-profits-of-doom.html

Why Are ALL Central Banks Around the World Hoarding Gold NOW? “Over the Last 3 Years They’ve Printed More Currency Than the Entire History of the United States Before It.”
Watch the Original August 25th 2022 Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UC2HxR7IWlg

BRICS Nations Discussing Introduction Of Single Currency To Ease Trade, Says Russian Envoy - READ - https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/brics-nations-discussing-introduction-of-single-currency-to-ease-trade-says-russian-envoy-articleshow.html

Watch the Original August 19th 2022 Broadcast from Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUEF5LMWMm4

China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ - https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/

Who Are the BRICS Nations?
Brazil
Russia
India
China
Africa

BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are seeking to join BRICS.
Watch This Full Length August 30th Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxreqC1Q7KE

*********************************************************************************

Learn More About and Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

