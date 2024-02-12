Create New Account
Make the Word of God Fully Known
Blessed To Teach
We are tasked to make the word of God fully known by making disciples in every nation and baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. The stewardship of God is by faith! #WordofGod #StewardshipofGod #ByFaith

