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LEGO 43188 Aurora's Forest Cottage - Disney Princess Speedbuild
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2 views • September 06, 2020
This Disney LEGO 43188 set includes with a detailed 2-story cottage construction toy, forest bridge build, Disney's Aurora and Maleficent mini-doll figures, plus accessories to encourage imagination and creative play. The Aurora Minifigure is exclusive to this LEGO set at the moment and has a nice new blue dress print. Maleficent also has a new dres print and a new face. LEGO 43188 is a cool addition to the LEGO Disney princess world.
Please visit us for LEGO Disney Princess Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/minifigures/disney/
For LEGO bricks:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Glow by Evan Schaeffer is licensed under a Attribution License.
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Evan_Schaeffer/Glow_1216/Evan_Schaeffer_-_01_-_Glow
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Please visit us for LEGO Disney Princess Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/minifigures/disney/
For LEGO bricks:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Glow by Evan Schaeffer is licensed under a Attribution License.
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Evan_Schaeffer/Glow_1216/Evan_Schaeffer_-_01_-_Glow
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
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