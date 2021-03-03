BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Still In Charge? Bill S-394 Says Maybe - Traitors Being Arrested?
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
420 views • March 03, 2021
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://bit.ly/3aT2UCu

Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://bit.ly/3shNgq6

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq

Protect & Secure Your Retirement Savings With Gold & Silver - https://bit.ly/3koR4TQ



Sources used in video:

20th Amendment - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twentieth_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution#:~:text=The%20Twentieth%20Amendment%20(Amendment%20XX,March%204%20to%20January%203.

US Marshals Tweet - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/qanon-followers-jump-on-us-marshals-tweet-about-march-4-inauguration/ar-BB1dY8JO

Hotel Room Rates - https://www.washingtonian.com/2021/02/25/trump-hotel-rates-are-over-1300-on-march-4-the-date-in-a-wild-qanon-theory/

Why No Biden SOTU - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-first-president-since-1981-not-give-first-sotu-speech-end-februarywill-kamala-step/

Down The Rabbit Hole - https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/02/biden-pretends-to-be-president-as-trump-leads-war-on-ccp-which-manufactured-texas-ice-storms-3227033.html

Senate Bill 394 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/394

Doug Billings Interview - https://centipedenation.com/first-column/general-michael-flynn-interview-with-doug-billings/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOLCDJYMVj8

Gen Flynn Says Hold That Wine - https://www.endtimeblogger.com/2021/02/flynn-bottle-of-wine/

White House Live Shot - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OYlzN9cr5w



FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
newsqanondonald trumpjoe bidenthe awakening
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Garrison Vance
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy