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Revenge for Killing a Mother and Child in Ukraine
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143 views • April 26, 2022
Chechens take revenge after they saw Azov battalion shoot a Mother in the back and then shot the kid in the head. The kid wanted to help his Mother before being shot.
""We didn't give a damn about our lives when we saw [how a child's life was taken], when we realized that these are not people, these are beasts, these are creatures who can afford to kill a child. These are not human beings. So I think that I ended up here in the right way, on the right path," Zaur, a soldier in Kadyrov's regiment, talks about the battles for the liberation of Mariupol."
- Essence of Time International https://youtu.be/Fhraj-86XeI
""We didn't give a damn about our lives when we saw [how a child's life was taken], when we realized that these are not people, these are beasts, these are creatures who can afford to kill a child. These are not human beings. So I think that I ended up here in the right way, on the right path," Zaur, a soldier in Kadyrov's regiment, talks about the battles for the liberation of Mariupol."
- Essence of Time International https://youtu.be/Fhraj-86XeI
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