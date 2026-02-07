BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Israelis putting out the nonsense that Epstein was a Russian agent - Former Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben-Menashe, part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
29 views • 20 hours ago

"Calling Jeffrey Epstein a Russian or a Soviet agent is nonsense. I’m sure the Israelis are putting it out that he’s a Russian agent." - Former Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben-Menashe.

Adding, from Epstein files:

Israeli President's visit to Epstein's Island

Freshly released DOJ files contain data about Isaac Herzog`s visit to Epstein's island 7 years before his inauguration, Geopolitics Prime has discovered.

Here's what you need to know:

🌏 In (Dec. 10, image was shown) 2014, Jeffrey Epstein sent an email stating that the current Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, visited his island along with former PM Ehud Barak — a figure already known to have close ties to Epstein.

🌏 The key evidence is Epstein's own words.

The email, sent to an associate, is brief and incriminating:

«grats, charity, herzog, ehud coing to island this weekend. come. plane 3 issue, . art gift, . accounting house»

Adding from, extremist, Mark Levin posted on X today, another anti-Iranian fear mongering post, with link below:

@marklevinshow

Well, I thought we were amassing our forces in the Middle East as quickly as possible to take out the Iranian Nazi regime with overwhelming force, end the mass murder, and help liberate the Iranian people, not for diplomatic leverage and another paper agreement.

What’s it going to take to understand the mentality of the forces we’re dealing with in the Iranian regime? Is it a secret? Is it complicated? No. They rub it in our face.

Obviously, that genocidal regime will not agree to surrender. And we know it has no intention of honoring any agreement, no matter what it says or how good it may seem. So, what exactly is progress? The regime’s arrogance toward us has not tempered. The murder has not ended. Their nuclear ambitions will not end, even if briefly paused. And its fundamentalist ideology compels it to deceive and connive. Western governments don’t seem to get it, or get it but seek short-term relief, leaving it to future generations to deal with it. That’s reckless.

To be clear, the Iranian regime exists for one reason: to conquer and destroy us and the rest of the West. Period. Until it is vanquished it is a grave and growing threat to humanity.

Last edited

Feb 7, 2026

https://x.com/marklevinshow/status/2020178105919311973









Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
