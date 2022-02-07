Who is real hater here?

Trudeau says Canadian's were shocked and frankly discusted by the behaviour of some people in our nations' capital. Hate can never be the answer. We're not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse and steal food from the homeless. We won't give into those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans. All Canadians have the right to express their opinions of disagreement with their but they do not have the right to threaten or harass their fellow citizens or spread messages of hatred.

Trudeau, if anyone chooses not to be vaccinated, there will be consequences. This is the real hater.