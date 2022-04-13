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Could COVID really have been snake venom and not a virus? Dr. Bryan Ardis
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98 views • April 13, 2022
If you saw the Stew Peters interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis, you may be wondering if what he shared is real. You're not alone, as the information was shocking and if it proves out to be real, it's going to have massive consequences.
Are you tired of seeing stories of otherwise healthy professional athletes dropping and many dying?
Can the effects of the jabs be reversed?
We get into it all on this episode of Renegade Media News.
https://t.me/renegademedia
Are you tired of seeing stories of otherwise healthy professional athletes dropping and many dying?
Can the effects of the jabs be reversed?
We get into it all on this episode of Renegade Media News.
https://t.me/renegademedia
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