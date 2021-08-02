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Update: The Shot (Information from Peter McCullough, MD)
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41 views • August 02, 2021
Expert Peter McCullough, MD shared this information that I summarize here. Data was from a month ago, now we have 6100 deaths, 387,000 injuries per VAERS.
For the first time in medicine, we are delivering genetic material to organs in the body.
The genetic material is taken up into cells in the body. The brain, heart, lungs, etc.
Then these cells start to produce a dangerous pathogenic protein called Spike protein.
The Spike protein starts to damage the cells it is produced in.
Creates inflammation and then it escapes the cells and travels in the bloodstream where travels for 2 weeks damaging other organs, damaging blood vessels and causing clotting.
It is proposed to be a vaccine that is safe but it is dangerous.
Watch the video and visit my website post with immune system support ideas https://getbetterwellness.com/support/
For the first time in medicine, we are delivering genetic material to organs in the body.
The genetic material is taken up into cells in the body. The brain, heart, lungs, etc.
Then these cells start to produce a dangerous pathogenic protein called Spike protein.
The Spike protein starts to damage the cells it is produced in.
Creates inflammation and then it escapes the cells and travels in the bloodstream where travels for 2 weeks damaging other organs, damaging blood vessels and causing clotting.
It is proposed to be a vaccine that is safe but it is dangerous.
Watch the video and visit my website post with immune system support ideas https://getbetterwellness.com/support/
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