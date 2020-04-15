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Episode #1884 - Tuesday - April 14, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/ejALcioD8Qw
Trump Scorches Media At Yesterday's White House Presser & Now They're Absolutely LOSING IT 1884-9A
CBS News Hack Paula Reid interrupted President Trump at his daily White House presser! SHE WAS OUT OF CONTROL! Reid attacked President Trump, repeatedly interrupted him. She was a TOTAL DISGRACE! President Trump rightfully called her out, “You know you’re a fake. Your whole network… The people are wise to you!” Trump Scorches Media At Yesterday’s White House Presser & Now They’re Absolutely LOSING IT – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ZufR30qxKux
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