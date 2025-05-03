BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3-05-2025 Kurt Benshoof's Trial Superior Court
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
14 views • 2 weeks ago

Summary is from a detailed transcript of a court hearing involving the State of Washington versus Kurt Benshoof. The hearing covers multiple legal issues, including the admissibility of evidence, the validity of search warrants, and the legality of police procedures. Key points include discussions on whether Mr. Benshoof was properly Mirandized during his arrest, the legality of a no-contact order, and the admissibility of certain statements and evidence. The court also addresses procedural matters such as redactions in text messages and stipulations regarding service of restraining orders. The hearing involves testimonies from police officers and legal arguments from both the prosecution and defense, with the judge making rulings on various motions and setting expectations for the trial's progression.


Keywords
trialkurtsuperior courtbenshoof
