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New Shocking SEAL TEAM SIX Shoot-Down Video Afghanistan
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103 views • July 27, 2021
Bigger than Benghazi - the Criminal Shoot-Down of SEAL TEAM SIX under Obama/Clinton Islamic Rules of Engagement. For more info go to FallenAngelTheMovie.com
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