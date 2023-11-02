Create New Account
Oscar Blue: 5,000 Migrants Head for the U.S. Border | Steve Gruber
Published Thursday

Real Americas Voice: 5,000 Migrants Head for the U.S. Border


A caravan mostly comprised of migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba, and Haiti started the trek on Monday to the US. RAV Correspondent Oscar Ramirez is traveling with them.


Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://rumble.com/v3t24c6-americas-voice-live-show-11-1-23.html

human traffickingborder crisisillegal immigrantscartelsalien invasionopen southern border

