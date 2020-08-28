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The Problem With PORN | Ted Bundy's FINAL WARNING
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73 views • August 28, 2020
In #TedBundy 's final interview the night before his execution, he talked EXCLUSIVELY about pornography. These are his #WordsWordsWords...
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Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
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