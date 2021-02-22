Matthew 14:22-36 “Do Not Be Afraid, I AM”

Last week we saw How Jesus is our Supernatural provider. All through Israel’s History we saw how He provided for them in miraculous ways. Being the same yesterday, today and forever, He still provides for His people supernaturally. We have to make sure we don’t try to put Him in our predetermined box of provision, because He thinks way outside that box and will not be confined to our finite thinking. I do believe that often, God comes through for us in ways we don’t expect, in order to keep us from becoming complacent in our expectations. This week we will see Jesus revealing His authority over the sea and storms.