© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington Post Proves Fake News is REAL- and it's not just Them
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • March 17, 2021
The Washington post published a news breaking story that Donald Trump said "find the fraud" and that you would "be a national hero."
And all the other media outlets that ran with the story, claiming that they corroborated it independently has proven to be other falsehood and vile lies, and now they have to correct the record and are doing it in the slimiest way possible.
How can anyone continue to trust the media? Want fraud, just look in the mirror news media and Washington Compost.
#washingtonPost #fakenews #donaldtrump
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
And all the other media outlets that ran with the story, claiming that they corroborated it independently has proven to be other falsehood and vile lies, and now they have to correct the record and are doing it in the slimiest way possible.
How can anyone continue to trust the media? Want fraud, just look in the mirror news media and Washington Compost.
#washingtonPost #fakenews #donaldtrump
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.