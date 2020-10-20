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Why Face Masks DONT Work According To SCIENCE
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194 views • October 20, 2020
Science says - face masks DO NOT WORK
Science says - face masks pose SERIOUS HEALTH RISKS & DANGERS
Your govt says - YOU HAVE TO WEAR FACE MASK
THAT CLEARLY MEANS THEY WANT US SICK
ARE YOU OK WITH THAT? ARE YOU A SHEEPLE OR A FREE HUMAN BEING?
IT IS NOT ABOUT A VIRUS
IT IS NOT ABOUT A PANDEMIC
IT IS ABOUT SUBMISSION & TOTAL CONTROL
Science says - face masks pose SERIOUS HEALTH RISKS & DANGERS
Your govt says - YOU HAVE TO WEAR FACE MASK
THAT CLEARLY MEANS THEY WANT US SICK
ARE YOU OK WITH THAT? ARE YOU A SHEEPLE OR A FREE HUMAN BEING?
IT IS NOT ABOUT A VIRUS
IT IS NOT ABOUT A PANDEMIC
IT IS ABOUT SUBMISSION & TOTAL CONTROL
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