Alex Jones Full Show 6/19/26 Israel Holds US Hostage

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FULL FRIDAY SHOW: Israel Holds US Hostage With Iran War, Devastates Lebanon To Intentionally Kill Peace Deal! PLUS, On Her Final Day, DNI Tulsi Gabbard Releases Secret Docs 100% Proving Fauci Created COVID-19! Disgusting New TikTok Trend 'The Austin Bop' EXPLODES As Young Black Americans Literally Dance Of The Grave Of Austin Metcalf, Imitating Karmelo Anthony Stabbing Him To Death! Top Ancient History Researcher Billy Carson Joins Alex Jones To Drop Truth Bombs On The Secrets Of Human DNA, Why The Government Is Treating UAPs As A National Security Issue, Mysterious Ancient Technology, & MORE! FINALLY, Jay Dyer Reads The Historic Documents That Blatantly Lay Out The Globalists' Replacement Migration Plan & PROVE It Is Destruction By Design! — 6/19/26