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Joe Biden Stuffs his Face with Pizza & Trump talks about Durham
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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23 views • March 26, 2022
On tonight's broadcast we show and discuss how Joe Biden Stuffs his Face with Pizza and President Donald Trump talks about Durham and additionally his investigation into the Russian Collusion Hoax. President Trump also surprises everyone with a RICO lawsuit against a number of individuals including Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Jake Sullivan, John Podesta and also many other Democrats. We discuss these news subjects and more in this latest episode.

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PUTIN TALKS J K ROWLING, SLAMS CANCEL CULTURE, WESTERN HYPOCRISY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVyXGNd9SNP9/

EU | Christine Anderson Roasts Baby Castro to His Face
https://rumble.com/vycwhl-eu-christine-anderson-roasts-baby-castro-to-his-face.html

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