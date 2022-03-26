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Joe Biden Stuffs his Face with Pizza & Trump talks about Durham
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23 views • March 26, 2022
On tonight's broadcast we show and discuss how Joe Biden Stuffs his Face with Pizza and President Donald Trump talks about Durham and additionally his investigation into the Russian Collusion Hoax. President Trump also surprises everyone with a RICO lawsuit against a number of individuals including Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Jake Sullivan, John Podesta and also many other Democrats. We discuss these news subjects and more in this latest episode.
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PUTIN TALKS J K ROWLING, SLAMS CANCEL CULTURE, WESTERN HYPOCRISY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVyXGNd9SNP9/
EU | Christine Anderson Roasts Baby Castro to His Face
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Credits:
PUTIN TALKS J K ROWLING, SLAMS CANCEL CULTURE, WESTERN HYPOCRISY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVyXGNd9SNP9/
EU | Christine Anderson Roasts Baby Castro to His Face
https://rumble.com/vycwhl-eu-christine-anderson-roasts-baby-castro-to-his-face.html
Tommy Robinson News
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Chief Nerd
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Disclose.tv
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The Vigilant Fox
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The Trumpist
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Gateway Pundit
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TheStormHasArrived17
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We The Media
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Midnight Rider Channel
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Pepe Lives Matter
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Richard Citizen Journalist
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il Donaldo Trumpo
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MistyG
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Nick Moseder
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General McInerney
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Angel Aura
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