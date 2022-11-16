WHO IS JESUS?

Jesus Christ of Nazareth is the Messiah, the Son of God. He was sent to Earth, roughly 2000 years ago, to fulfill God's perfect plan of salvation for humankind.

To me, He is quite simply my Best Friend.

When Father God created the Earth, He made a perfect place for us all to live in. Adam and Eve (first man and woman) were given a precise command to not eat from the tree of Good and Evil. However, due to Adam and Eve's disobedience to this command, sin entered the world.

Sin is the act of trespassing against God's laws and commands. When we sin, this infraction produces a separation between us and our Heavenly Father. In the past, that is before Jesus' first coming, man was able to offer animal sacrifices to God for several centuries as a covering for sin so that he could be reconciled back to the Father. But the animal's blood was not good enough to completely wipe out sin from the sight of our Holy God.

That is why, Father, in His infinite love for humanity, sent His One and Only Begotten Son to Earth, to be born of a woman, to live as a human and to give His life willingly as a ransom for our sins, from the time of Adam and Eve until the end. Jesus is the only one who has ever lived without sin -God's pure and perfect Lamb that could take away the sin of the world. After His death, His body rested in the grave for 3 days. Yes! Only 3 days!! Because after that, He rose from the grave and is alive forevermore!! Hallelujah!!!



He promises all who believe in Him forgiveness for our sins and eternal life with Him.

Dear friend,

I would like to invite you to come unto Him today. The Master is waiting, knocking on the door of your heart. Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your heart. But if you open, He will come in and dine with you. He will fill the void in your heart, and remove all the sins you've ever committed such that they will never again be remembered. Life with Jesus is not easy, but it's well worth it!

If you want to know how you can begin a relationship with Him, it's quite simple. He is right there beside you. You can talk to Him the way you would talk to a friend. Be honest with Him. Confess your sins to Him and ask Him to come into your heart and cleanse you. If you do this, you will receive the most wonderful gift, that is His Holy Spirit that will teach you step-by-step everything you need to know according to his Word -the Bible. The Bible is God's manual of instructions and love letter to us.

I encourage you to begin reading His Word. Please leave me a message in the comment section if you'd like to know more about Jesus, if you made this commitment or if you need a Bible.

Conversely, if you don't mind a digital copy (at least for the time being), you can easily pull it up on your phone or computer.

May God bless you!





