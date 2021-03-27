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Dr Sherri Tenpenny Explains Anaphylactic Shock from PEG in Covid Shots (3:11mins)
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418 views • March 27, 2021
Up to 72% of people living in the U.S. have an existing allergic sensitivity to Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) with reactions that range from mild (rashes) to moderate (huge red bulge on arm) to a life threatening anaphylactic shock. This is akin to peanut allergy. It gets worse with each subsequent "booster" Covid shot and additional ingestions or exposures to PEG like in bowel preparation solutions for colonoscopy and in various foods and cosmetics. Long term, antibodies developed against PEG can lead to multiplesystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) or multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS). These belong in the family of autoimmune diseases where its your own white blood cells attacking your organ's cells.
Both Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines contain PEG.
Links about Anaphylactic Shock on First and subsequent Covid Shots
https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-chat/3938311/posts
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/12/suspicions-grow-nanoparticles-pfizer-s-covid-19-vaccine-trigger-rare-allergic-reactions
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/allergic-reaction.html
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/280390818_Polyethylene_Glycol_PEG-Induced_Anaphylactic_Reaction_During_Bowel_Preparation
Both Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines contain PEG.
Links about Anaphylactic Shock on First and subsequent Covid Shots
https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-chat/3938311/posts
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/12/suspicions-grow-nanoparticles-pfizer-s-covid-19-vaccine-trigger-rare-allergic-reactions
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/allergic-reaction.html
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/280390818_Polyethylene_Glycol_PEG-Induced_Anaphylactic_Reaction_During_Bowel_Preparation
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