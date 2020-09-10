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Storable food - https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-we-are-change?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=we.are.change
Close Quarter Battle (CQB) training this weekend in New Hampshire - https://wearechange.org/exclusive-phase-2-apocalypse-survival-self-defense-training/
I Can't Believe They Did This To Grandma!!
In this video, we go over the latest insane government overreach going on in places like Australia and New York, while at the same time police allow mass protesting and rioting. Plus, we cover Donald Trump's Middle East troop withdrawal and nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.
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