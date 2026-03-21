"We will make it to the return of the Messiah. But this will not happen by next Thurs" "Messiah can only return after the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the holiest site of the Muslim religion". ~ Benjamin Netanyahu March 2026 https://www.google.com/search?q=We+will+make+it+to+the+return+of+the+Messiah.+But+this+will+not+happen+by+next+Thurs%22+Messiah+can+only+return+after+the+destruction+of+the+Al-Aqsa+Mosque%2C+the+holiest+site+of+the+Muslim+religion.+P.M.+Benjamin+Netanyahu&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&hs=s6D&sca_esv=5f6c576c0f168f6a&sxsrf=ANbL-n5fNrVgex85zwvsTRxYLPk5nJXOxQ%3A1774069765913&ei=BSi-aaCxN9idw8cPnsesiAE&biw=384&bih=723&oq=We+will+make+it+to+the+return+of+the+Messiah.+But+this+will+not+happen+by+next+Thurs%22+Messiah+can+only+return+after+the+destruction+of+the+Al-Aqsa+Mosque%2C+the+holiest+site+of+the+Muslim+religion.+P.M.+Benjamin+Netanyahu&gs_lp=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_QtY4ZsMcAJ4AJABAZgBAKABAKoBALgBA8gBAPgBAZgCAqACW6gCLZgDNPEFX31xOCWM6hmIBgG6BgQIARgKkgcBMqAHALIHALgHAMIHBTQtMS4xyAdZgAgA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

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Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, proclaimed his heartfelt belief that the Third Temple will be rebuilt in Jerusalem. He also called for Israeli annexation of the West Bank. With Trump in charge, Hegseth declared, Israel should "do what needs to be done"

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Trump Presents Netanyahu with Key to the White House https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-jcoxHjRRQ

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February 26, 2024, Jewish org presents Trump with menorah in appreciation of Abraham Accords

https://www.jns.org/jewish-org-presents-trump-with-menorah-in-appreciation-of-abraham-accords/

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July 10, 2023, Former President Trump Honored with 'Crown of Jerusalem' by Israel Heritage Foundation

Clip:https://youtu.be/FjmMmlX3FSs?si=7O387abAiNtNv9Bm

Full video:https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nhj4XPsHU-U

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Trump to receive Israel's highest honor from Benjamin Netanyahu December 30 2025 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfkJm47y0aY