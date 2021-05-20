Situation Update, May 20th, 2021 - VACCINE DEEP STATE is spreading spike protein like a bioterrorist

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To initiate the plandemic, the vaccine deep state likely released spike protein particles in New York City. And to perpetuate the plandemic, they’ve put spike protein particles into the vaccines — all admitted — and are now injecting people with deadly, weaponized protein particles that cause blood clots and deaths.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-20-vaccine-deep-state-is-spreading-spike-protein-particles-in-acts-of-terrorism.html
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