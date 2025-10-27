Hidden Biblical Writings: Evidence Based Investigation, Worlds First Collection w/ Matthew McWhorter

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Retired attorney and author Matthew McWhorter joins the program to discuss his new book, Canon Crossfire, which documents his investigation into the hidden biblical writings.

Approaching the topic like a legal case, McWhorter applies an unbiased, evidence-based analysis of the Christian biblical canon—an inquiry that began in skepticism and led to an unexpected conversion.

Written for critical thinkers, theology enthusiasts, skeptics, and believers alike, Canon Crossfire explores a profound question:

What if the “Apocrypha” were part of the original Apostolic deposit—and what if rejecting them undermines the very foundation Protestants use to defend the resurrection of Christ?

As part of this inquiry, McWhorter presents the world's first complete survey of ALL the possible New Testament references and “citation evidence” from the early Church – every single statement made by Christians in the first 450 years about these books. These are all sorted, organized and presented in the manner that makes the most sense for someone who actually wants to read them, rather than just read about them.

Learn more at https://canoncrossfire.com/

