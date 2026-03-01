War on Iran: Gabbard before she sold out to the Epstein syndicate running America

Continuing with the US government throwbacks...

Here’s Tulsi Gabbard before she sold out to the Epstein syndicate running America.

Adding:

❗️The Iranian Foreign Minister confirmed the deaths of more than 140 elementary school students in the city of Minab as a result of a strike by Israel and the United States.

Adding:

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani on who will replace Khamenei:

According to Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, in the event of the death of the supreme leader, the Council of Experts must elect a new supreme leader as soon as possible. Today, the Council of Experts will be convened and begin its work.