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We Used To Throw Criminals Off
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7 views • April 07, 2020
Mar 11, 2019

BestEvidence

With the entire mainstream media-devouring population tirelessly fixated on Donald Trump’s latest reality TV offering with an intensity that would scare Newark’s biggest meth enthusiast into a monastery, the U.S. hurtles cluelessly towards the worst financial crisis in, oh, 500 years or so.

Against this surreal backdrop, Best Evidence is pleased to present the very first episode of “Mafiacracy Now,” a modest dollop of ice-cold legal reality for the dozen or so U.S. residents capable of responding to the U.S.S. Horror Show with even a scrap of sanity, by at least pausing now and then to ask themselves things like “is this shit ACTUALLY going on right now?”

Sadly, yes, it is going on right now. And it won’t end well, either. This is what happens, Larry, when you hand the keys of the kingdom over to criminal bankers. This series will seek to explain over the course of many, many depressing episodes how we got into this mess and thus how we can get out. Hint: REVOLUTION, the legal levers for reform having been stolen long ago by criminals; see the problem?

This series likewise will dismantle, with no more than a glass of tap water, the absurd paper mâché Disneyworld edifice hiding the rot that is the U.S. economy. Ahh, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

For now, in this debut episode of “Mafiacracy Now,” Best Evidence—following an unfortunately long lacuna that is explained herein—brings us back up to speed with a quick summary of how the banks, which, having been rewarded with wholesale criminal immunity for causing the last crisis, are now positioned with more legal power than is possessed by the president, congress, and the Supreme Court COMBINED as they steer us relentlessly into the next crisis.
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immunitydonald trumpcontrolus governmentbailoutcoup detatjohn titusmafiacracyover though
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