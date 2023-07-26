Create New Account
Why Spirits Don’t Want Us to Know About Sexual Attraction? Soul Split, Sexuality – Part of Soulmate Relationship, Silver & Gold Cord, Soul Before It Incarnates, Infinite Amount of Souls Variety
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 21 hours ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/cW0FkfhUHAc

20110625 The Human Soul - Sexual Attraction S1P1


Cut:

00m47s - 13m55s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


Keywords
spiritualitysimpletwin flames in new ageemotional injuriesspirit influencesoul conditionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingsoulmate sexual attractionsoul split in two halvessilver and gold cordphysical and spirit bodyfirst soul incarnationinfinite souls varietyhomosexuality and heterosexualitycompletely happy soulbeliefs confrontationcreation of unhappinessgods precious creation

