☢️Trump: 'What’s going to happen with the Market, I can't tell you but I'll tell you how our country has gotten a lot stronger' - Market Reactions Be...Low! 📉

Trump: 'What’s going to happen with the market, I can't tell you but I'll tell you how our country has gotten a lot stronger'.

Adding stock markets worldwide postings, from 2 hours ago:

US Stock Market Live: Futures linked to indices on Wall Street have tanked on Sunday evening, pointing to further price damage after a two-day sell-off wiped out over $5 trillion in investor wealth. Lack of clarity and defiance from the Trump administration on tariffs have dented investor sentiment further. The Dow futures are down over 1,300 points, while those on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down over 3.5% each. In case this spills over to regular trading on Monday evening Indian time, the S&P 500 will join the Nasdaq and the Smallcap Russell 2000 index in a bear market, meaning a 20% correction from the top. (partial, from: https://www.cnbctv18.com/market/us-stock-market-live-updates-crash-dow-jones-nasdaq-snp-500-down-trump-tariff-impact-yield-crude-gold-liveblog-19585390.htm) more other sources below:

🚨 Tokyo Markets HALTED

The Nikkei 225 and Topix futures trading has been suspended after both indexes crashed over 8.3%, triggering circuit breakers.

Panic selling erupted amid fears of a U.S. recession and a surging yen. This is the sharpest drop in recent memory—and Tokyo’s financial system just hit pause.

Australian stock market down 6.4%

STOCK ROUT CONTINUES

UK stock futures are down 4.1%

German DAX futures are down 5%

Investor panic spreading after heavy losses in the U.S. and Asia.

Japan’s TOPIX now down over 12%.

Taiwan Bans Stock Market Shorts



Wall Street trading desks brace for tough market open. Desk traders instructed to brace for heavy premarket selling - Fox reporter

Big Wall Street trading desks will be staffed for tonight's futures open, preparing for 'intense' selling.

The TAIEX (Taiwan Stock Exchange Index) has plunged -7.0%, one of its sharpest drops in recent years.

The crash follows rising regional tensions and global economic shocks driven by sweeping U.S. tariffs.

The Australian stock market (ASX) has fallen an additional 4.7% plunge in just the last 30 minutes.

⚡️ BREAKING: Taiwan has banned short selling on its stock market amid a historic crash.

Japan’s stock market is currently down nearly -9%, as panic sweeps global markets.

The TOPIX banking index has plunged over 14%, including a sharp 2% drop in just the last 15 minutes.