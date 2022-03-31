Maxine Waters tells the HOMELESS PEOPLE TO GO HOME and Laughs!!! She is a MONSTER

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One homeless, disabled woman, Joyce Burnett, told the Times that Waters instructed the crowd to come back to the South Angeles office the following Tuesday with appropriate documents.
“Maxine Waters was here, and she said to come back Tuesday with our paperwork filled out,” Burnett said. “I have it, everything they asked for. But every time we get near the front of the line, they shut the door. They opened the door about 20 minutes ago and said they’re not servicing anyone else today.”
When contacted by the LA Times Tuesday, Waters requested the story not be published, saying “it’s a bunch of rumors.”