Who owns Big Pharma + Big Media? You'll never guess Part 2/2 [12.07.2021]

Original title: BlackRock - The company that owns the world?#BlackRock. There's a good chance you have never heard of them.In less than 30 years, this American financial firm has grown from nothing to becoming the world's largest and most trusted manager of other people's money.The assets left in their care are worth a staggering 6.3 trillion US dollars - a figure with 12 zeroes.18.06.2021 BlackRock and the Vanguard Group, the two largest asset management firms in the world, combined own The New York Times and other legacy media, along with Big Pharma.BlackRock - The company that owns the world?225,888 views May 10, 2018Investigate Europe4.1K subscribersWe, experienced journalists from 11 European countries, are "Investigate Europe". We research as a multinational team. We share, merge and crosscheck facts – tackling the usual national bias. We point out responsible transnational structures and actors in issues of European-wide relevance to make it possible to hold them accountable.Who owns Big Pharma + Big Media? You’ll never guessBlackRock and the Vanguard Group, the two largest asset management firms in the world, combined own The New York Times and other legacy media, along with Big Pharma.Mon Jun 21, 2021Story at-a-glance:The power of these two companies surpasses your imagination. Not only do they own a large portion of the shares in almost all large companies, but also the shares of the investors in these companies. This gives them a complete monopoly.A Bloomberg report says that by the year 2028, both of these companies together will have investments of $ 20 trillion. That means they will own almost everything.Bloomberg calls BlackRock "the fourth branch of government" because it is the only private agency that works closely with central banks.BlackRock - The company that owns the world?Big Pharma and mainstream media are largely owned by two asset management firms: BlackRock and Vanguard.Drug companies are driving COVID-19 responses — all of which, so far, have endangered rather than optimized public health — and mainstream media have been willing accomplices in spreading their propaganda, a false official narrative that leads the public astray and fosters fear based on lies.Vanguard and BlackRock are the top two owners of Time Warner, Comcast, Disney and News Corp, four of the six media companies that control more than 90% of the U.S. media landscape.BlackRock and Vanguard form a secret monopoly that own just about everything else you can think of too. In all, they have ownership in 1,600 American firms, which in 2015 had combined revenues of $9.1 trillion. When you add in the third-largest global owner, State Street, their combined ownership encompasses nearly 90% of all S&P 500 firms.Vanguard is the largest shareholder of BlackRock.Vanguard itself, on the other hand, has a unique structure that makes its ownership more difficult to discern, but many of the oldest, richest families in the world can be linked to Vanguard funds.”See the rest of the dizzying article: ‘Who owns Big Pharma + Big Media? You’ll never guess ’by Doctor Mercola