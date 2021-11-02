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The Capitalist Argument For Universal Healthcare
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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20 views • November 02, 2021
The reason I didn't go into detail on the OECD data, is because there's just way too much of it. Look at how many metrics there are! https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/social-issues-migration-health/health-at-a-glance-2019_4dd50c09-en

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#Healthcare #SinglePayer #Medicare4All
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