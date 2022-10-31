Welcome to the BARA Academy:

CHRISTIAN LIFE STUDY #004 - WHAT THE CHURCH ACTUALLY IS AND WHY WE GATHER

By Joseph T. Bishara - Teaching on October 29, 2022





In this teaching you will gain a proper Biblical understand of what the Church actually is and why we gather. This message may be a little shocking for some to hear. As you open up your Bibles and follow along, we pray that you will be blessed and have ears to hear the truth through God's Word! So prepare your hearts and minds, as we address and challenge many of the mainstream cultural Christian world views regarding Church fellowship.





If you would like to contact us, please visit us at:



https://BARAinternational.org/



Support personally through Cashapp below:



$cbishtag



Our Lord Jesus said, “Freely ye have received, freely give.”



Discipleship and the Gospel message must be FREE, we do not charge to minister.



We do not have a salary from the ministry. If you would like to support us, you can do so by clicking the button above.





We are NOT a tax exempt corporation.



Matthew 22:21 (KJV), “They say unto him, Caesar’s. Then saith he unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.”



2 Corinthians 2:17 (KJV),”For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ.”





This recording and the photography used are subject to copyright.

© Copyright 2022 Joseph T. Bishara All Rights Reserved.

















Tags:

life, bible, holy spirit, jesus, prayer, church, prophesy, word, pray, audio, gov, covid, heaven, hell, angels, false, prophet, truth, remnant, apostate, faith, tribulation, warning, prep