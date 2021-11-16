Don't Let the Devil: STEAL YOUR ANOINTING (2021)

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Rom_8:9 But ye are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God dwell in you. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his.



Mat 25:1 Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom.

Mat 25:2 And five of them were wise, and five were foolish.

Mat 25:3 They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them:



Rev 2:5 Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent.

Rev 2:7 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the tree of life, which is in the midst of the paradise of God.



Rev 2:14 But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balac to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication.

Rev 2:16 Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth.



Rev 2:20 Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols.

Rev 2:22 Behold, I will cast her into a bed, and them that commit adultery with her into great tribulation, except they repent of their deeds.

Rev 2:24 But unto you I say, and unto the rest in Thyatira, as many as have not this doctrine, and which have not known the depths of Satan, as they speak; I will put upon you none other burden.

Rev 2:25 But that which ye have already hold fast till I come.

Rev 2:26 And he that overcometh, and keepeth my works unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations:



Rev 3:1 And unto the angel of the church in Sardis write; These things saith he that hath the seven Spirits of God, and the seven stars; I know thy works, that thou hast a name that thou livest, and art dead.

Rev 3:4 Thou hast a few names even in Sardis which have not defiled their garments; and they shall walk with me in white: for they are worthy.



Rev 3:10 Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.

Rev 3:11 Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.



Rev 3:17 Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked:

Rev 3:18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.





Pro 5:1 My son, attend unto my wisdom, and bow thine ear to my understanding:

Pro 5:2 That thou mayest regard discretion, and that thy lips may keep knowledge.

Pro 5:3 For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil:

Pro 5:4 But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a twoedged sword.

Pro 5:5 Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell.

Pro 5:6 Lest thou shouldest ponder the path of life, her ways are moveable, that thou canst not know them.

Pro 5:7 Hear me now therefore, O ye children, and depart not from the words of my mouth.

Pro 5:8 Remove thy way far from her, and come not nigh the door of her house:

Pro 5:9 Lest thou give thine honour unto others, and thy years unto the cruel:

Pro 5:10 Lest strangers be filled with thy wealth; and thy labours be in the house of a stranger;

Pro 5:11 And thou mourn at the last, when thy flesh and thy body are consumed,