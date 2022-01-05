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On Enjoying The Grace And Beauty Of Your Wife - Proverbs 5:19 (NIV)
19 A loving doe, a graceful deer—
may her breasts satisfy you always,
may you ever be intoxicated with her love.
Proverbs Club Commentary
If you do not appreciate the treasure that is your wife,
then you are missing the joy of marriage.
Wake up!
https://pc1.tiny.us/ew6499rx
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