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Defeating Surveillance Capitalism with CrowdPoint
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90 views • August 10, 2021
Going from Centralized to De-Centralized......
Want to be free from the shackles big tech has placed on you.....
Does a shared economy of and by the people sound better than the current neo-fuedalism....
Check out what this Revolution is.....and where this revolution is happening!!!!
You can learn more about it when you go here as well....https://list.ly/valinda-l-wood/lists
Join the Journey: https://ellipsis.crowdpoint.tech?afmc=SNiB980NX5If0cRQAZkU3
Want to be free from the shackles big tech has placed on you.....
Does a shared economy of and by the people sound better than the current neo-fuedalism....
Check out what this Revolution is.....and where this revolution is happening!!!!
You can learn more about it when you go here as well....https://list.ly/valinda-l-wood/lists
Join the Journey: https://ellipsis.crowdpoint.tech?afmc=SNiB980NX5If0cRQAZkU3
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