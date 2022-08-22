Fox News Profits While Kids Are Killed: Steve Kirsch Drops Nukes On Fox About Vax Genocide

Former Democrat millionaire donor, Steve Kirsch, drops bombshells about the vaccine genocide!

The media is on the wrong side, and shoving the Truth about the vaccine under the rug.

Stop this crusade of death that is knocking on our doorstep!

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