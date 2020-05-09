© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Evolved From The Stars!?? Monkey Man Science Guy Neil Degrasse Tyson
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
8 views • May 09, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Aug 24, 2015 with 1K views.
We are nothing more than stardust claims Neil Degrasse Tyson. In Evolution it's getting more bizarre by the second. From stars to rocks to slime to monkeys to men! Nonsense!! The word of God states the truth. Celebrate that we are NOT made from the stars. Enjoy the Enclosed Creation that the Lord has made.
Taken from the video Flat Earth & The Bible - We are NOT Stars (Episode 1)
In Episode 1 of Flat Earth & The Bible we ask a few questions on the significance of the stars. Is there a deeper meaning of what they have been teaching us about the Sun, Moon and Stars? Why is science and occult philosophy teaching the same thing? Could the biggest lie of all with God's creation have a unifying way of bringing on the New World Order? We explore and learn more about the beginning connections and where they could lead. We are made in God's image. We are not made from stars. The entire heliocentric model of our universe is a lie. Don't let Satan deceive you.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
We are nothing more than stardust claims Neil Degrasse Tyson. In Evolution it's getting more bizarre by the second. From stars to rocks to slime to monkeys to men! Nonsense!! The word of God states the truth. Celebrate that we are NOT made from the stars. Enjoy the Enclosed Creation that the Lord has made.
Taken from the video Flat Earth & The Bible - We are NOT Stars (Episode 1)
In Episode 1 of Flat Earth & The Bible we ask a few questions on the significance of the stars. Is there a deeper meaning of what they have been teaching us about the Sun, Moon and Stars? Why is science and occult philosophy teaching the same thing? Could the biggest lie of all with God's creation have a unifying way of bringing on the New World Order? We explore and learn more about the beginning connections and where they could lead. We are made in God's image. We are not made from stars. The entire heliocentric model of our universe is a lie. Don't let Satan deceive you.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.