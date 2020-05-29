Bar Owner: Officer Chauvin & George Floyd Worked Together; Chauvin has a SHORT FUSE!

Santamaria said that Chauvin had a "short fuse" and was quick to escalate situations at the bar.



"He sometimes had a real short fuse, and he seemed afraid when there was an altercation. He always resorted to pulling out his mace and pepper-spraying everybody right away, even when I felt it was unwarranted," Santamaria added.



---



Minneapolis bar owner Maya Santamaria says both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the officer who murdered Floyd with his knee, worked as security guards for her business.



She told KSTP-TV News reporter Eric Rasmussen that she was shocked to find out that two of her former employees were involved in a deadly altercation that has led to the riots and protests.



"They were working together at the same time," Santamaria said. "What if he could've just said, 'Hey man, you and I have worked together at Maya's place...Remember me?'"



🎥 KSTP-TV



Just another bad apple I guess?



#GeorgeFloyd