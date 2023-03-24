UPDATE: CA HPV VACCINE MANDATE FOR SCHOOLS

President and Co-founder of PERK Advocacy (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids), Amy Bohn, discusses teaming up with ICAN Legislate using an offensive strategy against the California Assembly Bill requiring incoming 8th graders to be vaccinated against HPV. Hear more about the recent amendments to the bill and what it means for those attending school in California.





#PERKAdvocacy #AmyBohn #AB650 #ICANLegislate



