Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UPDATE: CA HPV VACCINE MANDATE FOR SCHOOLS
89 views
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 15 hours ago |

President and Co-founder of PERK Advocacy (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids), Amy Bohn, discusses teaming up with ICAN Legislate using an offensive strategy against the California Assembly Bill requiring incoming 8th graders to be vaccinated against HPV.  Hear more about the recent amendments to the bill and what it means for those attending school in California. 


#PERKAdvocacy #AmyBohn #AB650 #ICANLegislate


Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket