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General Flynn Fireside Chat #6 | Why China Is Testing Hypersonic Missiles? What’s In COVID Vaccines?
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General Flynn Fireside Chat #6 | Why Is China Testing a Hypersonic Missile? What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
General Flynn joins us to discuss why China is testing a hypersonic missile, what is inside the COVID-19 vaccines and what is inside Hunter Biden’s laptop?
Protect your wealth today by visiting www.BH-PM.com or by calling Andrew Sorchini’s team at 1-866-346-5325.
China is testing a hypersonic missile
Let’s go Brandon!!! - Watch the Let’s Go Brandon Video
What’s Inside Hunter Biden’s Laptop?
What’s inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
What should you be doing to protect your family’s wealth and health as the collapse of the dollar looms?
Why media personalities will refuse to share the TRUTH, the WHOLE Truth and Nothing, But the TRUTH
Remember when the “conspiracy theorists” told you that the PCR tests were fraudulent and everyone that was testing positive with no symptoms weren’t actually sick, and it was meant to justify lockdowns? - https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1418936608213110787?s=20
Why will the media not share the truth about the 100% effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments?
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
China is testing a hypersonic missile
China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile https://www.ft.com/content/ba0a3cde-719b-4040-93cb-a486e1f843fb
China's reported hypersonic missile test "an important surprise" for U.S. -https://www.cbsnews.com/news/china-hypersonic-missile-test-called-important-surprise-for-us/
Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound in the upper atmosphere - or about 6,200 km per hour (3,850 mph).
2. Let’s go Brandon!!! - Watch the Let’s Go Brandon Video -
3. What’s inside Hunter Biden’s laptop?
TheDailyWire.com is reporting - Associate Shuffled Money Between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden Accounts; President Potential Target Of FBI Investigation, Expert Says – https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-associate-shuffled-money-between-joe-biden-hunter-biden-accounts-president-potential-target-of-fbi-investigation-expert-says
EXCLUSIVE: 'The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!' Hunter Biden is seen in unearthed footage telling prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
Their goal is to destroy everyone': Uighur camp detainees allege systematic rape - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-55794071
4. What’s Inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/drmadej/
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
5. What should you be doing to protect your family’s wealth and health as the collapse of the dollar looms? https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/?v=2
6. Why media personalities will refuse to share the TRUTH, the WHOLE Truth and Nothing, But the TRUTH
7. Remember when the “conspiracy theorists” told you that the PCR tests were fraudulent and everyone that was testing positive with no symptoms weren’t actually sick, and it was meant to justify lockdowns? - https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1418936608213110787?s=20
8. Why will the media not share the truth about the 100% effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments?
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets Buy the Book - https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Dollar-How-Profit-Investing/dp/0385512244/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=a+collapse+of+the+dollar&qid=1623272029&sr=8-1
General Flynn joins us to discuss why China is testing a hypersonic missile, what is inside the COVID-19 vaccines and what is inside Hunter Biden’s laptop?
Protect your wealth today by visiting www.BH-PM.com or by calling Andrew Sorchini’s team at 1-866-346-5325.
China is testing a hypersonic missile
Let’s go Brandon!!! - Watch the Let’s Go Brandon Video
What’s Inside Hunter Biden’s Laptop?
What’s inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
What should you be doing to protect your family’s wealth and health as the collapse of the dollar looms?
Why media personalities will refuse to share the TRUTH, the WHOLE Truth and Nothing, But the TRUTH
Remember when the “conspiracy theorists” told you that the PCR tests were fraudulent and everyone that was testing positive with no symptoms weren’t actually sick, and it was meant to justify lockdowns? - https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1418936608213110787?s=20
Why will the media not share the truth about the 100% effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments?
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
China is testing a hypersonic missile
China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile https://www.ft.com/content/ba0a3cde-719b-4040-93cb-a486e1f843fb
China's reported hypersonic missile test "an important surprise" for U.S. -https://www.cbsnews.com/news/china-hypersonic-missile-test-called-important-surprise-for-us/
Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound in the upper atmosphere - or about 6,200 km per hour (3,850 mph).
2. Let’s go Brandon!!! - Watch the Let’s Go Brandon Video -
3. What’s inside Hunter Biden’s laptop?
TheDailyWire.com is reporting - Associate Shuffled Money Between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden Accounts; President Potential Target Of FBI Investigation, Expert Says – https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-associate-shuffled-money-between-joe-biden-hunter-biden-accounts-president-potential-target-of-fbi-investigation-expert-says
EXCLUSIVE: 'The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!' Hunter Biden is seen in unearthed footage telling prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
Their goal is to destroy everyone': Uighur camp detainees allege systematic rape - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-55794071
4. What’s Inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/drmadej/
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
5. What should you be doing to protect your family’s wealth and health as the collapse of the dollar looms? https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/?v=2
6. Why media personalities will refuse to share the TRUTH, the WHOLE Truth and Nothing, But the TRUTH
7. Remember when the “conspiracy theorists” told you that the PCR tests were fraudulent and everyone that was testing positive with no symptoms weren’t actually sick, and it was meant to justify lockdowns? - https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1418936608213110787?s=20
8. Why will the media not share the truth about the 100% effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments?
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets Buy the Book - https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Dollar-How-Profit-Investing/dp/0385512244/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=a+collapse+of+the+dollar&qid=1623272029&sr=8-1
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