5-Year-Old On Witnessing His Pregnant Mother Being Shot&What He Thinks Of Israelis
Published 19 hours ago

Faisal al Khaldi, a 5-year-old Palestinian, recalls the heartbreaking event when Israeli soldiers entered their home and fired at his pregnant mother in his presence.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYkzj2ntb5o&ab_channel=%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A-%D8%A3%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B1

