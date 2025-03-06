WARNING: WW3 IS ON THE TABLE! - From Iran To Russia, The US To China & Israel! - Mexico TARGETED!

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued shift towards World War 3 as most sit on their hands taking a victory lap because Trump argued with Zelenskyy.

The truth is far more nefarious than what both the mainstream and the mainstream alternative media claim. They want you complacent. Apathetic.

The UK is pushing conscription for war with Russia via NATO. They're also targeting Iran which of course is in the crosshairs of Israel and the United States government. Trump recently claimed he would obliterate Iran under certain circumstances and he's made no mistake that he's an Israel First President.

Iran is one of the top allies of Russia and China. China is barring AI and robotics researchers from traveling to the US. The US Navy made an announcement recently to prepare for war with China by 2027. The German government leaked one year ago that they plan to engage in war with Russia around June or July of 2025. It seems clear that all roads lead to Rome and the agenda is playing out as planned.

Now, as Trump pushes bans on protests of Israel and criticism of a certain "chosen race," he's also pushing biometrics for migrants and the scripted war between the United States and Mexico heats up.





Remember, the CIA armed and funded cartels, ran drugs into the US, caused mass migration, offered welfare and now suddenly, they can call the cartels "terrorist organizations," deliver "air strikes" as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced and claim Russian and Chinese interference.

The Russian and Chinese militaries do military parades in Mexico. The US government is accusing Mexico of housing Russian and Chinese missiles which is of course nonsense. They're claiming they're finding IEDs on the border. The Mexican military has been forced by the United States to start attacking cartels causing chaos on the ground in many places. Exactly as planned by the shadow government. "Problem, reaction, solution, repeat." Order out of chaos. All roads lead to Rome.





In this video we break down this incredibly important issue and give solutions. Not the solutions the Mainstream Alternative Media wants you to have. They just want you voting perpetually and sitting on your hands.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025