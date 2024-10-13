BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE WISE AND FOOLISH CHRISTIAN VIRGINS, MATTHEW 25:1-30, 20241012
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
25 views • 6 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

 

Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom.

And five of them were wise, and five were foolish.

They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them:

But the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps.

While the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept.

And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him.

Then all those virgins arose, and trimmed their lamps.

And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.

But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves.

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

