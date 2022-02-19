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2/18/2022 Miles Guo: The Way of Righteousness will become a new way to manage humanity.The New Federal State of China will ensure the independence of judiciary, media, and science. Freedom of speech requires that people must take legal responsibility for what they say and be subject to supervision