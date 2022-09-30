Create New Account
THE SCHEMING OF BILL GATES AND ANTHONY FAUCI
Free4eva Media
THE SCHEMING OF BILL GATES AND ANTHONY FAUCI

Nov. 9, 2021

Mercola

This video shows how Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci worked together behind the scenes to gain influence and power over the citizens of America.

To get the complete story, read, Robert F. Kennedy's new book: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

https://rumble.com/v1m2gxk-the-scheming-of-bill-gates-and-anthony-fauci.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1MHOZe5J216m/

https://odysee.com/@ProgressiveTruthSeekers:3/THE-SCHEMING-OF-BILL-GATES-AND-ANTHONY-FAUCI

Original: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tDEYcW9Zi9xy/

The Real Anthony Fauci:

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781510766808
Keywords
corruptionpublic healthwhobill gatesanthony faucispoiler alert

