THE SCHEMING OF BILL GATES AND ANTHONY FAUCI
Nov. 9, 2021
Mercola
This video shows how Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci worked together behind the scenes to gain influence and power over the citizens of America.
To get the complete story, read, Robert F. Kennedy's new book: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.
https://rumble.com/v1m2gxk-the-scheming-of-bill-gates-and-anthony-fauci.html
The Real Anthony Fauci:
